  1. Politik
  2. EU-Politik

Liveblog Afghanistan: Bundeskabinett billigt Evakuierungseinsatz der Bundeswehr

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Bundeskabinett billigt Evakuierungseinsatz der Bundeswehr

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Die Bundesregierung hat den Einsatz von bis zu 600 Bundeswehrsoldaten bei der Evakuierungsaktion im afghanischen Kabul beschlossen. Und: Am frühen Mittwochmorgen sind die ersten aus Kabul evakuierten Menschen auf deutschem Boden angekommen. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/18/21 8:08 AM
  • 8/18/21 7:41 AM
  • 8/18/21 7:33 AM
  • 8/18/21 6:42 AM
  • 8/18/21 5:31 AM
  • 8/18/21 4:40 AM
  • 8/18/21 3:26 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)