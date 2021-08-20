  1. Politik
  2. EU-Politik

Liveblog Afghanistan: 19-Jähriger stürzte von US-Flugzeug in den Tod

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : 19-Jähriger stürzte von US-Flugzeug in den Tod

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Die afghanische Generaldirektion für Leibeserziehung und Sport hat den Tod eines jungen Fußball-Nationalspielers beim Sturz von einem US-Flugzeug bestätigt. Und: Eine Gruppe von 20 US-Diplomaten hat schon im Juli vor einem schnellen Fall Kabuls gewarnt, In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/20/21 6:56 AM
  • 8/20/21 6:31 AM
  • 8/20/21 4:54 AM
  • 8/20/21 2:40 AM
  • 8/20/21 2:00 AM
  • 8/20/21 12:25 AM
  • 8/19/21 10:45 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)