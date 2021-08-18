Newsblog zu Afghanistan : 17 Verletzte bei Massenpanik am Kabuler Flughafen

Foto: AFP/- 10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

Liveblog An einem Flughafentor in Kabul ist es zu einer Massenpanik gekommen. 17 Menschen sind dabei verletzt worden. Die US-Geheimdienste haben offenbar schon vor längerer Zeit gewarnt, dass die afghanische Armee schnell kollabieren könnte. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

