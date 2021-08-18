  1. Politik
  2. EU-Politik

Liveblog Afghanistan: 17 Verletzte bei Massenpanik am Flughafen Kabul

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : 17 Verletzte bei Massenpanik am Kabuler Flughafen

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog An einem Flughafentor in Kabul ist es zu einer Massenpanik gekommen. 17 Menschen sind dabei verletzt worden. Die US-Geheimdienste haben offenbar schon vor längerer Zeit gewarnt, dass die afghanische Armee schnell kollabieren könnte. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/18/21 12:30 PM
  • 8/18/21 11:31 AM
  • 8/18/21 11:17 AM
  • 8/18/21 11:00 AM
  • 8/18/21 10:35 AM
  • 8/18/21 10:21 AM
  • 8/18/21 10:09 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)