Lockerungen der Corona-Maßnahmen : Normalität in kleinen Dosen

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 16: In this composite image social distancing markers are put on the floor outside various food take-away shops where customers wait during the coronavirus crisis on April 16, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. As the rate of new infections nationwide continues to slow, the German government is seeking to establish and implement a roadmap for easing restrictions on public life and the burden the virus is having on the economy. So far over there are over 130,000 cases of confirmed infection of coronavirus in Germany, over 3,000 people have died and over 57,000 people have recovered. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images). Foto: dpa/Jan Woitas