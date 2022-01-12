  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland

Liveticker zur Regierungsbefragung: Olaf Scholz stellt sich den Fragen der Abgeordneten

Liveticker zur Regierungsbefragung : Olaf Scholz stellt sich den Fragen der Abgeordneten

Olaf Scholz - Finanzminister, Vizekanzler, hanseatisch kühler Analyst
27 Bilder Das ist Olaf Scholz Foto: dpa, ahe fpt jol

Liveblog Berlin Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz stellt sich an diesem Mittwoch im Bundestag erstmals den Fragen der Abgeordneten. 65 Minuten sind dafür im Zeitplan des Parlaments vorgesehen. Die Regierungserklärung im Liveblog.

  • 1/12/22 12:02 PM
  • 1/12/22 11:51 AM
  • 1/12/22 10:55 AM
  • 1/12/22 10:49 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(lha/dpa)