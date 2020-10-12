12. Oktober 2020 um 14:23 Uhr
Entwurf zum Insolvenzrecht
:
Justizministerium legt Gesetzesentwurf in weiblicher Form vor
Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Bundesministerin der Justiz und für Verbraucherschutz.
Foto: dpa/Kay Nietfeld
Berlin „Verbraucherin“ statt „Verbraucher“, „Schuldnerin“ statt „Schuldner“. Das Justizministerium hat einen Gesetzesentwurf in weiblicher Form verfasst. Das Innenministerium zweifelt an, ob der Entwurf in dieser Form verfassungsgemäß sei.
Das Bundesjustizministerium hat einen ungewöhnlichen Gesetzentwurf vorgelegt, der Feministinnen und Feministen in Deutschland freuen dürfte. Statt wie üblich in der männlichen Form etwa „Geschäftsführer“, „Verbraucher“ oder „Schuldner“ zu schreiben, heißt es in dem Gesetz zum Insolvenzrecht durchweg „Geschäftsführerin“, „Verbraucherin“ und „Schuldnerin“. Auch andere Begriffe werden im generischen Femininum verwendet. Das gelte „insbesondere für juristische Personen wie die GmbH“, wie das Justizministerium erklärte. Zuvor hatte das Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland berichtet.
In einem Leitfaden für die Formulierung von Rechtsvorschriften ist eigentlich geregelt: „Herkömmlich wird die grammatisch maskuline Form verallgemeinernd verwendet (generisches Maskulinum).“ Wenn das Geschlecht für den jeweiligen Zusammenhang unwichtig sei, könne diese Vereinfachung gerechtfertigt sein.
Das Innenministerium stimmte dem Gesetzentwurf mit den weiblichen Formen daher nicht zu. Es gebe Zweifel, ob er verfassungsgemäß sei, sagte ein Sprecher. Das generische Femininum sei „zur Verwendung für weibliche und männliche Personen bislang sprachlich nicht anerkannt.“ Möglicherweise gelte das Gesetz dann nur für Frauen.
Das Justizministerium erklärte, die Arbeiten an dem Entwurf seien auch noch nicht abgeschlossen - unter anderem stehe noch eine Rechts- und Sprachprüfung aus. Bevor er dem Kabinett vorgelegt werde, werde der Entwurf möglicherweise noch überarbeitet.