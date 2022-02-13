  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland

Entscheidung am Sonntag: Bärbel Bas eröffnet 17. Bundesversammlung im Paul-Löbe-Haus

Alle News zur Wahl des Bundespräsidenten : „Nichts ist in diesen Tagen normal“

Prominenz bei der 17. Bundesversammlung
11 Bilder Prominenz bei der 17. Bundesversammlung Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Liveblog Berlin Aufgrund der Pandemie wird das Staatsoberhaupt nicht im Plenarsaal, sondern in der Halle des Paul-Löbe-Hauses nebenan gewählt. Bundestagspräsidentin Bärbel Bas hat die Bundesversammlung eröffnet Jetzt wird gewählt. Alle News im Blog.

  • 2/13/22 12:00 PM
  • 2/13/22 11:27 AM
  • 2/13/22 11:19 AM
  • 2/13/22 11:16 AM
  • 2/13/22 11:15 AM
  • 2/13/22 11:09 AM
  • 2/13/22 11:07 AM
  • 2/13/22 11:05 AM
  • 2/13/22 11:04 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RPO)