Entscheidung am Sonntag : Alle News zur Wahl des Bundespräsidenten

Letzte Vorbereitungen im Paul-Löbe-Haus für die Bundesversammlung am Sonntag. Foto: dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Liveblog Berlin Am Sonntag wird die 17. Bundesversammlung zur Wahl des Bundespräsidenten in Berlin zusammentreten. Aufgrund der Pandemie wird das Staatsoberhaupt nicht im Plenarsaal, sondern in der Halle des Paul-Löbe-Hauses nebenan gewählt. Alle News im Blog.

