Entscheidung am Sonntag: 1045 Stimmen für Steinmeier im ersten Wahlgang

Im ersten Wahlgang : Steinmeier mit 1045 Stimmen erneut zum Bundespräsidenten gewählt

Prominenz bei der 17. Bundesversammlung
16 Bilder Prominenz bei der 17. Bundesversammlung Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Liveblog Berlin Frank-Walter Steinmeier ist der alte und neue Bundespräsident. Die Entscheidung fiel bereits im ersten Wahlgang. Aufgrund der Pandemie wurde das Staatsoberhaupt nicht im Plenarsaal, sondern in der Halle des Paul-Löbe-Hauses nebenan gewählt. Alle News im Blog.

(RPO)