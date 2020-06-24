24. Juni 2020 um 15:25 Uhr
Ausfälle von Gewerbesteuern
:
Bundesregierung beschließt Milliarden-Entlastung für Kommunen
Wohn- und Geschäftshäuser in der Duisburger Innenstadt. Archivfoto.
Foto: dpa/Roland Weihrauch
Berlin Die Bundesregierung will Städte und Gemeinden allein in diesem Jahr um etwa 14 Milliarden Euro entlasten, um deren Finanzlage in der Coronavirus-Krise zu stärken. Der Bund will unter anderem Wohnkosten für Hartz-IV-Empfänger übernehmen.
Das Kabinett brachte dafür nach Angaben eines Regierungsvertreters am Mittwoch zwei weitere Vorhaben aus dem Konjunkturpaket der Koalition auf den Weg. Zum einen wollen Bund und Länder einmalig den Kommunen gut 11,8 Milliarden Euro erstatten, die ihnen als Folge der Virus-Krise voraussichtlich bei der Gewerbesteuer wegbrechen.
Zum anderen wird der Bund seine Beteiligung an den Miet- und Heizkosten von Hartz-IV-Empfängern auf Dauer um 25 Prozentpunkte auf bis zu 74 Prozent erhöhen. Die Kosten werden in dem Reuters vorliegenden Kabinettsbeschluss auf etwa 3,4 Milliarden Euro beziffert.
Für die höhere Bundesbeteiligung an den Hartz-IV-Wohnkosten ist eine Grundgesetzänderung erforderlich, die ebenfalls vom Kabinett auf den Weg gebracht wurde. Für den Bund ergeben sich durch die Vorhaben Mehrausgaben von etwa 9,5 Milliarden Euro. Davon sind gut 6,1 Milliarden Euro vorgesehen für die gemeinsam mit den Ländern geplante Kompensation der Gewerbesteuerausfälle.