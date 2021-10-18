  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland
  3. Bundestagswahl

Regierungsbildung 2021: Auch die FDP stimmt Koalitionsverhandlungen für Ampel zu

Newsblog zur Regierungsbildung : Auch die FDP stimmt Koalitionsverhandlungen für Ampel zu

Bundestagswahl 2021: Bilder aus den Wahllokalen - So wählt Deutschland
17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Liveblog Berlin Als letzte der drei Ampel-Parteien hat die FDP der Aufnahme formeller Koalitionsverhandlungen zugestimmt. Bundesvorstand und Bundestagsfraktion votierten einstimmig für die Aufnahme der Gespräche. Alle weiteren News im Liveblog.

  • 10/18/21 10:50 AM
  • 10/18/21 6:43 AM
  • 10/18/21 5:56 AM
  • 10/18/21 4:51 AM
  • 10/18/21 3:58 AM
  • 10/17/21 6:47 PM
  • 10/17/21 3:37 PM
  • 10/17/21 2:03 PM
  • 10/17/21 12:39 PM
  • 10/17/21 11:45 AM
  • 10/17/21 11:44 AM
  • 10/17/21 11:33 AM
  • 10/17/21 10:57 AM
  • 10/17/21 10:46 AM
  • 10/17/21 10:44 AM
  • 10/17/21 10:21 AM
  • 10/17/21 9:54 AM
  • 10/17/21 9:15 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar/juju)