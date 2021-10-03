  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland
  3. Bundestagswahl

Bundestagswahl 2021: SPD und FDP haben Sondierungsgespräche begonnen

Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl : SPD und FDP haben Sondierungsgespräche begonnen

Bundestagswahl 2021: Bilder aus den Wahllokalen - So wählt Deutschland
17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Liveblog Berlin SPD und FDP haben in Berlin ihre Sondierungen begonnen. Sie wollen die Bildung einer gemeinsamen Regierungskoalition mit den Grünen ausloten. Zuvor hatte der frühere SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Martin Schulz Armin Laschet aus der eigenen Erfahrung der Wahlniederlage zum Rückzug geraten. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

  • 10/3/21 12:03 PM
  • 10/3/21 10:33 AM
  • 10/3/21 8:54 AM
  • 10/3/21 8:53 AM
  • 10/3/21 7:38 AM
  • 10/3/21 5:53 AM
  • 10/3/21 5:41 AM
  • 10/3/21 5:27 AM
  • 10/3/21 5:22 AM
  • 10/3/21 5:20 AM
  • 10/3/21 5:18 AM
  • 10/3/21 5:17 AM
  • 10/2/21 7:05 PM
  • 10/2/21 3:12 PM
  • 10/2/21 11:58 AM
  • 10/2/21 11:56 AM
  • 10/2/21 11:38 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar/juju)