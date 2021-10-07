Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl : "Das große Projekt Jamaika wird nicht an der Person scheitern"

Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann 17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021

Liveblog Berlin CDU-Chef Armin Laschet hat einen möglichen Rückzug angedeutet. Am Abend will er sich in einem Statement erklären. SPD, Grüne und FDP wollen Sondierungen für eine Ampelkoalition am Montag fortsetzen. Wir berichten im Liveblog.

