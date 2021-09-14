  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland
  3. Bundestagswahl

Bundestagswahl 2021 News: Olaf Scholz will als Kanzler allein SPD-Minister auswählen

Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl : Scholz will als Kanzler allein SPD-Minister auswählen

Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021
4 Bilder Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: AP/Michael Sohn

Liveblog Berlin SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Olaf Scholz will im Fall eines Wahlsiegs allein darüber entscheiden, wer aus seiner Partei ein Ministeramt übernimmt. Grünen-Kanzlerkandidatin Annalena Baerbock hat sich deutlich von einer möglichen Koalition mit der Linken distanziert. Alle Entwicklungen rund um die Bundestagswahl lesen Sie hier.

(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar)