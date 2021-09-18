  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland
  3. Bundestagswahl

Bundestagswahl 2021 News - Linke-Chefin will Hartz IV um 100 Euro anheben

Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl : Linke-Chefin will Hartz IV um 100 Euro erhöhen

Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021
4 Bilder Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: AP/Michael Sohn

Liveblog Berlin Die Bundesvorsitzende der Linken, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, will im Falle einer rot-grün-roten Bundesregierung in den ersten 100 Tagen die Hartz-IV-Sätze um 100 Euro anheben. Alle Entwicklungen rund um die Bundestagswahl lesen Sie hier.

  • 9/18/21 6:20 AM
  • 9/17/21 6:01 PM
  • 9/17/21 5:23 PM
  • 9/17/21 2:40 PM
  • 9/17/21 11:52 AM
  • 9/17/21 11:45 AM
  • 9/17/21 10:53 AM
  • 9/17/21 10:44 AM
  • 9/17/21 6:38 AM
  • 9/17/21 5:51 AM
  • 9/17/21 5:05 AM
  • 9/17/21 4:57 AM
  • 9/16/21 4:19 PM
  • 9/16/21 3:04 PM
  • 9/16/21 9:39 AM
  • 9/16/21 8:39 AM
  • 9/16/21 8:11 AM
  • 9/16/21 7:55 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar)