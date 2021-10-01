  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland
  3. Bundestagswahl

Bundestagswahl 2021: Mehrheit der Deutschen ist für Ampel & Rücktritt Laschets als CDU-Chef

Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl : Mehrheit der Deutschen will Ampelkoalition und Scholz als Kanzler

Bundestagswahl 2021: Bilder aus den Wahllokalen - So wählt Deutschland
17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Liveblog Berlin Laut des aktuellen Politbarometers spricht sich eine Mehrheit für eine Koalition aus SPD, Grünen und FDP aus. 76 Prozent der Befragten wünschen sich Olaf Scholz als Kanzler. Und: Friedrich Merz geht nach der Wahl mit seiner Partei hart ins Gericht. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

  • 10/1/21 8:29 AM
  • 10/1/21 7:29 AM
  • 10/1/21 7:02 AM
  • 10/1/21 6:53 AM
  • 10/1/21 6:03 AM
  • 10/1/21 5:23 AM
  • 10/1/21 5:19 AM
  • 10/1/21 5:13 AM
  • 10/1/21 5:10 AM
  • 10/1/21 5:00 AM
  • 9/30/21 10:56 PM
  • 9/30/21 9:55 PM
  • 9/30/21 5:13 PM
  • 9/30/21 3:09 PM
  • 9/30/21 2:53 PM
  • 9/30/21 2:21 PM
  • 9/30/21 2:03 PM
  • 9/30/21 1:40 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar/juju)