  1. Politik
  2. Deutschland
  3. Bundestagswahl

Bundestagswahl 2021: Letzte Umfrage vor der Wahl - Rennen knapp wie nie

Nach der TV-Debatte : Letzte Umfrage vor der Wahl - Rennen knapp wie nie

Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021
4 Bilder Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: AP/Michael Sohn

Liveblog Berlin In einer neuen Umfrage kann die Union wieder Boden gut machen und weiter an die SPD heranrücken. Bei der Schlussrunde von ARD und ZDF sind am Abend die Spitzenkandidaten aller sieben Bundestagsparteien im TV aufeinandergetroffen. Alle wichtigen Entwicklungen zur Bundestagswahl im Newsblog.

  • 9/23/21 7:47 PM
  • 9/23/21 7:43 PM
  • 9/23/21 7:39 PM
  • 9/23/21 7:36 PM
  • 9/23/21 7:31 PM
  • 9/23/21 7:22 PM
  • 9/23/21 7:18 PM
  • 9/23/21 7:11 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:59 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:57 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:48 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:40 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:31 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:25 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:12 PM
  • 9/23/21 4:01 PM
  • 9/23/21 3:15 PM
  • 9/23/21 2:36 PM
  • 9/23/21 1:26 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar)