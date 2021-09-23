23. September 2021 um 21:46 Uhr
Nach der TV-Debatte
:
Letzte Umfrage vor der Wahl - Rennen knapp wie nie
4 Bilder
Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021
Foto: AP/Michael Sohn
Liveblog Berlin In einer neuen Umfrage kann die Union wieder Boden gut machen und weiter an die SPD heranrücken. Bei der Schlussrunde von ARD und ZDF sind am Abend die Spitzenkandidaten aller sieben Bundestagsparteien im TV aufeinandergetroffen. Alle wichtigen Entwicklungen zur Bundestagswahl im Newsblog.
