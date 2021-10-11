11. Oktober 2021 um 12:35 Uhr
Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl
:
Grüne, FDP und SPD einigen sich auf Sondierungsverfahren
So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021
Liveblog Berlin SPD, Grüne und FDP haben sich darauf geeinigt, mit jeweils sechs Personen zu sondieren. Neben den Parteiführungen kämen dann je nach Thema auch eine Fachpolitikerin oder ein Fachpolitiker um Zuge. Die CDU berät derweil über ihre Reaktion auf die historische Wahlschlappe. Alle Neuigkeiten in unserem Newsblog.
