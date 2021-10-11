Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl : Ampel-Sondierungen gestartet – CDU berät über Konsequenzen

Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann 17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021

Liveblog Berlin SPD, Grüne und FDP sind am Montagvormittag in die Sondierungsgespräche für die Bildung der sogenannten Ampel-Koalition gestartet. Die CDU berät derweil über ihre Reaktion auf die historische Wahlschlappe. Alle Neuigkeiten in unserem Newsblog.

