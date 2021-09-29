  1. Politik
Bundestagswahl 2021: 68 Prozent der Deutschen würden Rücktritt von Laschet begrüßen

Newsblog zur Bundestagswahl : 68 Prozent der Deutschen würden Laschet-Rücktritt begrüßen

Bundestagswahl 2021: Bilder aus den Wahllokalen - So wählt Deutschland
17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Liveblog Berlin Einer aktuellen Umfrage nach wünschen sich 68 Prozent der Deutschen den Rücktritt Laschets von allen politischen Ämtern. Und: Der frisch für sechs Monate wiedergewählte Unionsfraktionsvorsitzende Ralph Brinkhaus sieht sich nicht als Übergangslösung. Alle wichtigen Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar)