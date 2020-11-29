AfD-Treffen in Kalkar : AfD-Fraktionschef Gauland verlässt Parteitag im Krankenwagen

  1. Politik
AfD: Gauland verlässt Parteitag in Kalkar im Krankenwagen

Gauland beim AfD-Parteitag in Kalkar. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Kalkar AfD-Fraktionschef Alexander Gauland hat den Parteitag in Kalkar nach Angaben aus Parteikreisen aus gesundheitlichen Gründen in einem Krankenwagen verlassen müssen. Er habe sich am Morgen „nicht gut“ gefühlt und ihm sei eine kleine Ader in der Nase geplatzt, hieß es.

Der Vorsitzende der AfD-Bundestagsfraktion, Alexander Gauland, hat nach Angaben von Parteifreunden am Sonntag den Bundesparteitag der AfD in Kalkar aus gesundheitlichen Gründen vorzeitig verlassen. Ein Sprecher sagte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, dem Ehrenvorsitzenden sei in der Nase eine kleine Ader geplatzt. Nach Angaben aus Parteikreisen verließ der 79-Jährige am Morgen das Gelände mit einem Krankenwagen in Begleitung von zwei Fahrzeugen mit Berliner Kennzeichen.

Die Co-Fraktionschefin Alice Weidel sagte am Mittag vor den Delegierten: „Alexander Gauland hat mich gebeten, herzliche Grüße aus dem Krankenhaus auszurichten, und es geht ihm gut.“ Sein gesundheitliches Problem sei nur eine „Kleinigkeit“, er sei wohlauf.

Gauland hatte am Samstag, dem ersten Tag des zweitägigen Bundesparteitages, scharfe Kritik am Parteivorsitzenden Jörg Meuthen geübt, nachdem dieser in einer Rede unter anderem Gaulands Wortwahl angegriffen hatte. Meuthen hatte gesagt, in Deutschland herrsche keine „Corona-Diktatur“. Gauland hatte in einer Rede im Bundestag von einer „Corona-Diktatur auf Widerruf“ gesprochen. In einem Interview sagte Gauland in Kalkar, er brauche nicht „irgendwelche Zensuren von Jörg Meuthen für die Fraktionsführung“.

(th/dpa)