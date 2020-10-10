10. Oktober 2020 um 07:09 Uhr
Offizielle Absage
:
Zweite TV-Debatte zwischen Trump und Biden fällt aus
Joe Biden und Donald Trump auf einer Fotomontage.
Foto: AFP/SAUL LOEB
Washington Die für kommende Woche geplante zweite TV-Debatte von Donald Trump und Joe Biden zur US-Präsidentenwahl ist offiziell abgesagt worden. Das dritte Aufeinandertreffen soll aber wie geplant starten.
Die Kontrahenten werden wie geplant am 22. Oktober aufeinandertreffen, wie die Veranstalter am Freitag mitteilten. Beide Seiten hätten für diesen Termin zugesagt.
Die Planungen für die Debatte am 15. Oktober gerieten durcheinander, als Präsident Trump an Covid-19 erkrankte. Die Kommission gab am Donnerstag bekannt, dass sie die Debatte online abhalten wolle, statt die Kandidaten in einem Raum zusammenzubringen. Trump sagte daraufhin seine Teilnahme ab. Herausforderer Joe Biden setzte daraufhin für den Tag eine Fragestunde mit Wählern an, die im Fernsehen übertragen werden soll. Die Kommission, die die TV-Debatten veranstaltet, verwies nun darauf, dass die Kandidaten andere Pläne hätten.
Trumps Leibarzt Sean Conley teilte am Donnerstag mit, dass der Präsident zum Samstag wieder öffentliche Termine absolvieren dürfe. Das Weiße Haus machte bisher keine Angaben dazu, ob es belegen wird, dass Trump nicht mehr ansteckend ist.