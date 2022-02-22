  1. Politik
Ukraine-Russland - Liveblog: Putin schickt Truppen - EU will über Sanktionen entscheiden

Konflikt eskaliert : Russland schickt Truppen in Ostukraine – EU will noch am Dienstag über Sanktionen entscheiden

 Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
 Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt. Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky

Liveblog Kiew Es ist eine dramatische Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt: Russlands Präsident Putin hat die Entsendung von Soldaten in die von Moskau nun als unabhängige Staaten anerkannten „Volksrepubliken“ angeordnet. Die EU will am Dienstagnachmittag erste Sanktionen erlassen. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

Die Entwicklungen seit Montagabend im Überblick:

Analysen zum Hintergrund:

