22. Februar 2022 um 09:13 Uhr
Konflikt eskaliert
:
Russland schickt Truppen in Ostukraine – EU will noch am Dienstag über Sanktionen entscheiden
Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky
Liveblog Kiew Es ist eine dramatische Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt: Russlands Präsident Putin hat die Entsendung von Soldaten in die von Moskau nun als unabhängige Staaten anerkannten „Volksrepubliken“ angeordnet. Die EU will am Dienstagnachmittag erste Sanktionen erlassen. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.
Die Entwicklungen seit Montagabend im Überblick:
Analysen zum Hintergrund:
(rls/bsch/zim/mba/ahar/lha/juju/hebu)
