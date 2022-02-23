Ukraine-Konflikt : Putin erklärt Russlands Interessen für „nicht verhandelbar“

  1. Politik
Ukraine-Russland - Liveblog: Putin erklärt Russlands Interessen für "nicht verhandelbar"

Liveblog Kiew Nach seinem Eskalationskurs hat Russlands Präsident die Interessen seines Landes als nicht „verhandelbar“ bezeichnet. Der ukrainische Botschafter in Deutschland rief derweil die Bundesregierung auf, defensive Waffen zu liefern. Alle News im Blog.

