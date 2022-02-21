21. Februar 2022 um 19:23 Uhr
Newsblog zur Ukraine-Krise
:
Putin will laut Kreml „Volksrepubliken“ im Osten der Ukraine anerkennen
Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky
Liveblog Kiew Russlands Präsident Putin will nach Angaben des Kreml ein Dekret unterzeichnen, in dem die Unabhängigkeit der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken im Osten der Ukraine anerkannt wird. Für die Bemühungen um eine friedliche Lösung dürfte das eine schlechte Nachricht sein. Alle News im Blog.
