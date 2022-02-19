Liveblog zur Ukraine-Krise : Nato sieht Zeichen für „vollständigen Angriff“ Russlands auf Ukraine

  1. Politik
Ukraine-Liveblog - Nato sieht Zeichen für „vollständigen Angriff“ Russlands auf Ukraine

 Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
 Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt. Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky

Liveblog Kiew Die Nato erwartet eine umfassende Attacke der russischen Armee auf die Ukraine. „Alle Zeichen deuten darauf hin, dass Russland einen vollständigen Angriff auf die Ukraine plant“, sagte der Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg. Zuvor hatte die Bundesregierung alle Deutschen „dringend“ dazu aufgerufen, die Ukraine sofort zu verlassen. Die aktuellen Entwicklungen lesen Sie hier.

  • 2/19/22 7:56 PM
  • 2/19/22 6:04 PM
  • 2/19/22 4:05 PM
  • 2/19/22 3:21 PM
  • 2/19/22 3:05 PM
  • 2/19/22 2:59 PM
  • 2/19/22 2:55 PM
(bsch/zim/mba/lha)