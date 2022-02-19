19. Februar 2022 um 21:36 Uhr
Liveblog zur Ukraine-Krise
:
Nato sieht Zeichen für „vollständigen Angriff“ Russlands auf Ukraine
Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky
Liveblog Kiew Die Nato erwartet eine umfassende Attacke der russischen Armee auf die Ukraine. „Alle Zeichen deuten darauf hin, dass Russland einen vollständigen Angriff auf die Ukraine plant“, sagte der Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg. Zuvor hatte die Bundesregierung alle Deutschen „dringend“ dazu aufgerufen, die Ukraine sofort zu verlassen. Die aktuellen Entwicklungen lesen Sie hier.
