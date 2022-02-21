21. Februar 2022 um 22:05 Uhr
Newsblog zur Ukraine-Krise
:
EU und USA kündigen neue Sanktionen an
Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky
Liveblog Kiew Die USA und die Europäische Union wollen mit neuen Sanktionen und Strafmaßnahmen gegen Einzelpersonen auf Russlands Entscheidung reagieren, die Separatistengebiete im Osten der Ukraine anzuerkennen. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.
(bsch/zim/mba/ahar/lha/juju)
