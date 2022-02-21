  1. Politik
Newsblog zur Ukraine-Krise : EU und USA kündigen neue Sanktionen an

 Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt. Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky

Liveblog Kiew Die USA und die Europäische Union wollen mit neuen Sanktionen und Strafmaßnahmen gegen Einzelpersonen auf Russlands Entscheidung reagieren, die Separatistengebiete im Osten der Ukraine anzuerkennen. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

