Berührendes Instagram-Video : Der Pianist von Lviv und sein unwahrscheinliches Duett mit der Luftschutzsirene

Düsseldorf/Lviv Ein junger Pianist spielt vor dem Bahnhof von Lviv für Flüchtlinge, als plötzlich der Luftschutzalarm losheult. Doch der Musiker weigert sich aufzuhören - unbeirrt spielt er gegen die Sirene an. Ein Video dokumentiert die Szene, die bei Instagram tausende Nutzer anrührt.

“Mein innerer Protest gegen Sirenen, Bomben, Morde und Krieg” – so ist das ergreifende Video eines ukrainischen Pianisten betitelt, das in den sozialen Medien viele Menschen berührt hat. „Alex“ nennt sich der junge Musiker, der regelmäßig vor dem Bahnhof der westukrainischen Stadt Lviv für Flüchtlinge spielt.

Es ist ein unwahrscheinliches Duett, das Stanmeyers Videoclip dokumentiert: Die Lippen zusammengekniffen, das Kinn vorgereckt und die Kapuze tief ins Gesicht gezogen, hämmert Alex „Time“ in sein Piano, aus dem Kinofilm „Inception“, komponiert von Hans Zimmer. Und übertönt wird er von der Sirene, die sich eigentümlich in die Musik einfügt - wie ein alles überspannendes Unheil, gegen das sich die Melodie stemmt.

Alex‘ richtiger Name lautet Oleksii Karpenko. Über die Szene, die ihm bei Instagram viel Applaus und Unterstützung einbrachte, schreibt er unserer Redaktion: „Es ist alles ganz plötzlich und per Zufall passiert. Ich habe noch nicht einmal gemerkt, dass ich gefilmt werde.“ Er sei selber überrascht gewesen, dass der Klang der Luftschutzsirene exakt zur Tonart der Hans-Zimmer-Komposition passte.

Und was treibt ihn, den Pianisten und Klavierlehrer, dazu an, draußen vor dem Bahnhof von Lviv zu spielen, in einem Land, das im Krieg ist? Erklärt hat es Karpenko alias Alex im Text zu einem weiteren Instagram-Post, das ihn in Aktion zeigt. Er spiele „für Menschen, die ihre Heimat verloren haben, für Menschen, denen man ihr Leben nahm, und für jene, die ins Ungewisse ziehen müssen”. Ihnen wolle er helfen, ihren Schmerz und ihre Erinnerungen an den Krieg beiseite schieben. „Ich spiele, weil es das Beste ist, was ich tun kann.“