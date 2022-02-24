24. Februar 2022 um 23:29 Uhr
Krieg in der Ukraine
:
Generalmobilmachung in der Ukraine - Selenskyj beruft Wehrpflichtige und Reservisten ein
29 Bilder
Russland greift die Ukraine an
Foto: AP/Sergei Grits
Liveblog Kiew Russland setzt seine Angriffe auf die Ukraine fort. Die Ukraine ordnet eine Generalmobilmachung an. Nach Angaben aus Kiew eroberten russische Soldaten auch das Gebiet um Tschernobyl. Die Europäische Union und die USA kündigen neue Sanktionen an. Zudem werden zusätzliche Truppen nach Deutschland verlegt. Alle Entwicklungen im Blog.
Die wichtigsten Schlagzeilen
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>