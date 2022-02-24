  1. Politik
Ukraine Krieg - Liveblog: Ukraine beruft Wehrpflichtige und Reservisten ein

Krieg in der Ukraine : Generalmobilmachung in der Ukraine - Selenskyj beruft Wehrpflichtige und Reservisten ein

Liveblog Kiew Russland setzt seine Angriffe auf die Ukraine fort. Die Ukraine ordnet eine Generalmobilmachung an. Nach Angaben aus Kiew eroberten russische Soldaten auch das Gebiet um Tschernobyl. Die Europäische Union und die USA kündigen neue Sanktionen an. Zudem werden zusätzliche Truppen nach Deutschland verlegt. Alle Entwicklungen im Blog.

