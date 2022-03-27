  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Ukraine-Krieg - Liveblog: Separatistenführer fordert Referendum über Anschluss an Russland

Krieg in der Ukraine : Separatistenführer fordert Referendum über Anschluss an Russland

Krieg Ukraine: So läuft der Kampf um Kiew - Fotos
32 Bilder Kampf um Kiew Foto: dpa/Vadim Ghirda

Liveblog Kiew Einer der Führer prorussischer Separatisten in der Ukraine hat ein Referendum über den Anschluss seiner Region an Russland angekündigt. Und: Einem Zeitungsbericht zufolge steht bei Gesprächen über das zusätzliche Bundeswehr-Budget auch ein „Iron Dome“-System zur Debatte. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

Lesenswerte weiterführende Inhalte:

  • 3/27/22 11:19 AM
  • 3/27/22 11:12 AM
  • 3/27/22 11:12 AM
  • 3/27/22 10:12 AM
  • 3/27/22 9:39 AM
  • 3/27/22 9:12 AM
  • 3/27/22 9:08 AM
  • 3/27/22 9:07 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: So läuft der Kampf um Kiew

(peng/rls/bsch/zim/mba/ahar/lha/juju/hebu/vek/jh)