Ukraine-Krieg - Liveblog: Russische Truppen dringen laut Grenzzschutz in Region Kiew vor

Krieg in der Ukraine : Russische Truppen dringen laut Grenzzschutz in die Region Kiew vor

Russland greift die Ukraine an - Kriegszustand ausgerufen - Fotos
22 Bilder Russland greift die Ukraine an Foto: AFP/SERGEI SUPINSKY

Liveblog Kiew Russische Truppen sind nach Angaben des ukrainischen Grenzschutzes in den nördlichen Teil der Hauptstadtregion Kiew vorgedrungen. Die Nato will ihre Luft-, Land-, und Seestreitkräfte im Osten verstärken. Alle News im Blog.

Das Wichtigste in Kürze:

  • 2/24/22 12:50 PM
  • 2/24/22 12:46 PM
  • 2/24/22 12:45 PM
  • 2/24/22 12:36 PM
  • 2/24/22 12:34 PM
  • 2/24/22 12:34 PM
  • 2/24/22 12:33 PM
(peng/rls/bsch/zim/mba/ahar/lha/juju/hebu)