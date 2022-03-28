  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Ukraine-Krieg Liveblog: G7 verweigern Russland die Gaszahlungen in Rubel

Krieg in der Ukraine : G7 lehnt russische Forderung nach Zahlung in Rubel ab

Krieg Ukraine: So läuft der Kampf um Kiew - Fotos
32 Bilder Kampf um Kiew Foto: dpa/Vadim Ghirda

Liveblog Kiew Die Staaten der G7-Gruppe erteilen Putins Forderung nach einer Bezahlung von Gas-Rechnungen in Rubel eine Absage. Die neuen Verhandlungen Russlands mit der Ukraine in der Türkei starten wohl doch erst am Dienstag. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

Lesenswerte weiterführende Inhalte:

  • 3/28/22 12:27 PM
  • 3/28/22 12:20 PM
  • 3/28/22 12:01 PM
  • 3/28/22 11:07 AM
  • 3/28/22 11:00 AM
  • 3/28/22 10:32 AM
  • 3/28/22 10:02 AM
  • 3/28/22 9:55 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: So läuft der Kampf um Kiew

(peng/rls/bsch/zim/mba/ahar/lha/juju/hebu/vek/jh)