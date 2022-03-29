Krieg in der Ukraine : Europäische Staaten weisen Dutzende russische Diplomaten aus

Liveblog Kiew Die Niederlande, Belgien, Tschechien und Irland haben in einer offenbar koordinierten Aktion zahlreiche russische Diplomaten ausgewiesen. Und: Russland will nach Angaben des Verteidigungsministeriums seine „militärischen Aktivitäten“ in der Ukraine bei Kiew und Tschernihiw deutlich reduzieren. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

