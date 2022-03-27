  1. Politik
Ukraine-Krieg - Liveblog: Bundesregierung denkt über Raketenschutzschild nach

Krieg in der Ukraine : Bundesregierung denkt über Raketenschutzschild nach

Krieg Ukraine: So läuft der Kampf um Kiew - Fotos
32 Bilder Kampf um Kiew Foto: dpa/Vadim Ghirda

Liveblog Kiew Einem Zeitungsbericht zufolge steht bei Gesprächen über das zusätzliche Bundeswehr-Budget auch ein „Iron Dome“-System zur Debatte. Und: Bei CDU und SPD in NRW werden Forderungen nach einem umgehenden Verbot des „Z“-Symbols bei Demonstrationen laut. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

