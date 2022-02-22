22. Februar 2022 um 01:43 Uhr
Newsblog
:
Russland schickt Truppen in den Osten der Ukraine
Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky
Liveblog Kiew Es ist eine dramatische Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt: Russlands Präsident Putin hat die Entsendung von Truppen in die Rebellengebiete angeordnet. Die Soldaten sollen in den von Moskau nun als unabhängige Staaten anerkannten „Volksrepubliken“ angeblich für Frieden sorgen. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.
Die Entwicklungen seit Montagabend im Überblick:
Analysen zum Hintergrund:
(rls/bsch/zim/mba/ahar/lha/juju)
