85 Menschen an Bord : Sorge um Flüchtlinge auf vermisstem Schlauchboot im Mittelmeer

Ein Archivbild aus dem Jahr 2018 zeigt Flüchtlinge in einem Schlauchboot und das Rettungsschiff Open Arms. Foto: dpa/Olmo Calvo

Rom Internationale Organisationen sorgen sich um das Schicksal von dutzenden Flüchtlingen, deren Schlauchboot im Mittelmeer seit dem Wochenende vermisst wird. Das Boot sei offenbar gekentert.

"Wir sind sehr besorgt", sagte am Sonntag eine Sprecherin des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks UNHCR. Das Boot sei offenbar gekentert. Die EU-Grenzschutzagentur Frontex teilte mit, sie habe bereits nach dem Boot gesucht. Ein Frontex-Flugzeug werde die Suche am Montag fortsetzen.

Nach Angaben der deutschen Seenotrettungsorganisation Sea Watch befanden sich mutmaßlich 85 Menschen auf dem Schlauchboot. Sea Watch sowie die ebenfalls deutsche Organisation United4Rescue hatten nach eigenen Angaben am Wochenende dieses Boot sowie drei weitere Flüchtlingsboote in Seenot vor der Südküste von Malta gesichtet.

Von den übrigen drei Booten erreichte eines laut Frontex inzwischen Italien. Die beiden anderen seien zuletzt weiterhin auf See gesichtet worden. Auf diesen drei Booten befanden sich nach Angaben von Sea Watch insgesamt 173 Menschen.

Italien hatte in der vergangenen Woche wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie alle seine Häfen geschlossen, auch für Schiffe mit aus Seenot geretteten Flüchtlingen. Die Entscheidung wurde von Sea Watch und anderen Seenotrettungsorganisationen heftig kritisiert.

Die unter der Corona-Krise leidenden Bürger Italiens dürften nicht der Grund dafür sein, "jenen Hilfe zu verwehren, die nicht Gefahr laufen, in einem Intensivbett zu ersticken, sondern zu ertrinken", hieß es in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung der Seenotretter.

(zim/AFP)