19. Februar 2022 um 15:30 Uhr
Liveblog zur Ukraine-Krise
:
Auswärtiges Amt ruft Deutsche „dringend“ zum Verlassen der Ukraine auf
Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky
Liveblog Kiew Im Angesicht der weiteren Zuspitzung der Ukraine-Krise ruft die Bundesregierung nun alle Deutschen „dringend“ dazu auf, die Ukraine sofort zu verlassen. Derweil hat Russland am Samstag ein geplantes Manöver mit Einsatz ballistischer Nuklearraketen begonnen. Alle wichtigen Entwicklungen lesen Sie hier.
