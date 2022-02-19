  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog zur Ukraine-Krise - Regierung ruft Deutsche „dringend“ zum Verlassen der Ukraine auf

Liveblog zur Ukraine-Krise : Auswärtiges Amt ruft Deutsche „dringend“ zum Verlassen der Ukraine auf

 Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt.
 Die Mutter-Heimat-Statue in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt. Foto: dpa/Efrem Lukatsky

Liveblog Kiew Im Angesicht der weiteren Zuspitzung der Ukraine-Krise ruft die Bundesregierung nun alle Deutschen „dringend“ dazu auf, die Ukraine sofort zu verlassen. Derweil hat Russland am Samstag ein geplantes Manöver mit Einsatz ballistischer Nuklearraketen begonnen. Alle wichtigen Entwicklungen lesen Sie hier.

  • 2/19/22 2:35 PM
  • 2/19/22 2:35 PM
  • 2/19/22 2:01 PM
  • 2/19/22 12:44 PM
  • 2/19/22 12:20 PM
  • 2/19/22 11:19 AM
  • 2/19/22 9:44 AM
  • 2/19/22 8:26 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(bsch/zim/mba/lha)