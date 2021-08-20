Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Zweiter Deutscher auf dem Weg zum Kabuler Flughafen verletzt

Foto: AFP/- 10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

Liveblog In der Nähe des Flughafens in Kabul ist ein weiterer Deutscher verletzt worden. Die Bundeswehr verlegt zwei Hubschrauber in Afghanistans Hauptstadt. Die beiden Helikopter sollen am Samstag einsatzbereit sein. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über die Lage in Afghanistan auf dem Laufenden.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken