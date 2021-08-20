  1. Politik
Liveblog Afghanistan - Zweiter Deutscher auf Weg zum Flughafen Kabul verletzt

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Zweiter Deutscher auf dem Weg zum Kabuler Flughafen verletzt

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog In der Nähe des Flughafens in Kabul ist ein weiterer Deutscher verletzt worden. Die Bundeswehr verlegt zwei Hubschrauber in Afghanistans Hauptstadt. Die beiden Helikopter sollen am Samstag einsatzbereit sein. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über die Lage in Afghanistan auf dem Laufenden.

