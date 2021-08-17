17. August 2021 um 15:37 Uhr
Newsblog zu Afghanistan
:
Zweite Evakuierungsmaschine der Bundeswehr verlässt Kabul mit über 120 Menschen
10 Bilder
Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
Foto: AFP/-
Liveblog Mit der Landung eines zweiten Transportflugzeugs auf dem Flughafen von Kabul hat die Bundeswehr ihre Evakuierungsmission fortgesetzt, über 120 Menschen konnten so außer Landes geflogen werden. Die Bundesregierung setzt die staatliche Entwicklungshilfe für Afghanistan aus. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)
