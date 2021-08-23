Newsblog zu Afghanistan : „Was immer da vor Ort passiert, ich halte den Kopf hin”

Foto: AFP/- 10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

Liveblog Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer übernimmt in einem TV-Interview die volle politische Verantwortung für den Bundeswehreinsatz in Kabul. Derweil spitzt sich die Lage vor Ort zu. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

