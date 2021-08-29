Newsblog zu Afghanistan : US-Militär fliegt Luftangriff gegen IS-Terroristen in Kabul

US-Soldaten auf einer Straße in Kabul. Foto: AFP/AAMIR QURESHI

Liveblog Der Polizeichef in Kabul meldet, dass eine Rakete in einem Viertel in der Nähe des Flughafens eingeschlagen sei. Ein Kind sei getötet worden. Zudem attackierte das US-Militär ein Auto, das mit Sprengsatz beladen war. Alle News im Liveblog.

