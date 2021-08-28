  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog Afghanistan: Taliban rufen Frauen im Gesundheitssektor zur Arbeit

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Taliban rufen Frauen im Gesundheitssektor zur Arbeit

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Die Taliban haben alle im öffentlichen Gesundheitssektor beschäftigten Frauen in Afghanistan aufgefordert, ihre Arbeit wieder aufzunehmen. Die ersten Soldaten der Bundeswehr sind von ihrer Evakuierungsmission nach Deutschland zurückgekehrt. Alle News im Liveblog.

  • 8/28/21 7:51 AM
  • 8/28/21 7:50 AM
  • 8/27/21 7:34 PM
  • 8/27/21 5:25 PM
  • 8/27/21 5:11 PM
  • 8/27/21 5:08 PM
  • 8/27/21 4:15 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/siev/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)