Liveblog Afghanistan: Soldaten-Arbeitskreis bezeichnet Einsatz als verlogen

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Soldaten-Arbeitskreis bezeichnet Afghanistan-Einsatz als verlogen

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
Liveblog Der kritische Soldaten-Arbeitskreis „Darmstädter Signal“ bewertet Deutschlands Beteiligung am Einsatz in Afghanistan als „riesigen Fehler“. So äußerte sich Sprecher Florian Pfaff am Mittwoch. Im Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

