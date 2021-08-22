  1. Politik
Liveblog Afghanistan - Sieben Menschen im Gedränge in Kabul gestorben

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Sieben Menschen im Gedränge in Kabul gestorben

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
Liveblog In Kabul sind im Gedränge rund um den Flughafen nach Angaben der britischen Regierung sieben Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Die deutsche und die amerikanische Botschaft raten ihren Staatsbürgern von Versuchen ab, den Flughafen zu erreichen. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)