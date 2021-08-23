23. August 2021 um 20:50 Uhr
Newsblog zu Afghanistan
:
NRW will „so viele Ortskräfte wie möglich“ aufnehmen
Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
Liveblog Laut Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet will NRW „so viele Ortskräfte wie möglich aus Afghanistan“ aufnehmen. Unterdessen sind durch die Evakuierungsmaßnahmen der Bundeswehr mehr als 3000 Menschen ausgeflogen worden. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
