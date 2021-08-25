Newsblog zu Afghanistan : „Der Einsatz war so verlogen wie die Überraschung geheuchelt“

Foto: AFP/- 10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

Liveblog Der kritische Soldatenarbeitskreis „Darmstädter Signal“ bewertet Deutschlands Beteiligung am Einsatz in Afghanistan als „riesigen Fehler“. So äußerte sich Sprecher Florian Pfaff am Mittwoch. Im Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

