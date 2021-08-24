24. August 2021 um 09:31 Uhr
Newsblog zu Afghanistan
:
Kamala Harris nennt Abzug der US-Truppen “mutige Entscheidung“
10 Bilder
Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
Foto: AFP/-
Liveblog Die US-Vizepräsidentin hat den Abzug der amerikanischen Truppen aus Afghanistan verteidigt. Es eine richtige Entscheidung, einen seit 20 Jahren dauernden Krieg zu beenden. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)
