  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog Afghanistan: Hunderten weiteren Schutzbedürftigen gelingt Rettung aus Kabul

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Hunderten weiteren Schutzbedürftigen gelingt Rettung aus Kabul

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Mit Unterstützung aus Deutschland sind nach dem Ende der Bundeswehrflüge noch mehr als 300 weitere Schutzbedürftige aus Kabul ausgeflogen worden. Die USA halten einen weiteren Anschlag auf den Flughafen innerhalb der nächsten Stunden für „sehr wahrscheinlich“. Alle News im Liveblog.

  • 8/29/21 12:04 PM
  • 8/29/21 11:44 AM
  • 8/29/21 11:15 AM
  • 8/29/21 10:16 AM
  • 8/29/21 10:06 AM
  • 8/29/21 9:09 AM
  • 8/29/21 5:33 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/siev/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)