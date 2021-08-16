16. August 2021 um 14:58 Uhr
Newsblog zu Afghanistan
:
Chaos am Kabuler Flughafen – Evakuierungsflüge vorerst eingestellt
10 Bilder
Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
Foto: AFP/-
Liveblog Die Bundesregierung will zwar „so viele Ortskräfte wie möglich“ aus Kabul ausfliegen. Doch aktuell hat sich die Lage am Airport massiv verschlechert. Menschen rennen auf die Piste, Flüge sind vorerst eingestellt worden. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über die Geschehnisse am Hindukusch auf dem Laufenden.
