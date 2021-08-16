Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Chaos am Kabuler Flughafen – Evakuierungsflüge vorerst eingestellt

Foto: AFP/- 10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

Liveblog Die Bundesregierung will zwar „so viele Ortskräfte wie möglich“ aus Kabul ausfliegen. Doch aktuell hat sich die Lage am Airport massiv verschlechert. Menschen rennen auf die Piste, Flüge sind vorerst eingestellt worden. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über die Geschehnisse am Hindukusch auf dem Laufenden.

