  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog Afghanistan: Erste Bundeswehrmaschine in Kabul gelandet

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Erste Bundeswehrmaschine am Kabuler Flughafen gelandet

Liveblog Unter schwierigen Bedingungen ist eine A400M der Bundeswehr in der afghanischen Hauptstadt gelandet. Zwei Bewaffnete wurden erschossen. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über die Geschehnisse am Hindukusch auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/16/21 6:57 PM
  • 8/16/21 6:56 PM
  • 8/16/21 6:33 PM
  • 8/16/21 5:16 PM
  • 8/16/21 5:10 PM
  • 8/16/21 5:02 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(juju/felt/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)